Diesel: Eagar's cheapest, according to survey
(EAGAR, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.19 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eagar area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Eagar area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Express Fuels at 12 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.22, listed at Bell Gas at 262 W Main St .
The average price across the greater Eagar area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.53
$3.81
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.53
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
