Diesel: Eagar's cheapest, according to survey

(EAGAR, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.19 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eagar area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eagar area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Express Fuels at 12 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.22, listed at Bell Gas at 262 W Main St .

The average price across the greater Eagar area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Express Fuels 12 S Main St, Eagar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.03

Circle K 6 N Main St, Eagar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ 3.81 $ 3.19

Shell 815 E Main St, Springerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.19

Bell Gas 262 W Main St , Springerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.