Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lakeview's cheapest
(LAKEVIEW, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Lakeview, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lakeview area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.79, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0