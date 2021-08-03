Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lakeview's cheapest

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Lakeview, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lakeview area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.79, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Ed's Fast Break 1206 S G St, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 17697 Us-395, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.