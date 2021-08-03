Sutton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.16
(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sutton area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2001 Sutton Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
The average price across the greater Sutton area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
