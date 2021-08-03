Sutton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.16

(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sutton area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2001 Sutton Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Sutton area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Go Mart 2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.