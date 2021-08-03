Cancel
Sutton, WV

Sutton diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.16

Sutton News Beat
 3 days ago
(SUTTON, WV) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Sutton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sutton area on Tuesday, found that BP at 2001 Sutton Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 270 Scott Fork Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Sutton area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29

Go Mart

2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.47
$--

Pilot

270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

