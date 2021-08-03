Cancel
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.15 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Hinckley Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bGKrvMM00

(HINCKLEY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Hinckley, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Mobil at 329 Fire Monument Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave S .

The average price across the greater Hinckley area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.14

Holiday

401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.14

Minnoco

402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.19

Kwik Trip

460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hinckley Bulletin

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

