Hinckley diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.15 savings at cheapest station

(HINCKLEY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Hinckley, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Mobil at 329 Fire Monument Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave S .

The average price across the greater Hinckley area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 329 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Holiday 401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Minnoco 402 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.