Hinckley diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.15 savings at cheapest station
(HINCKLEY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Hinckley, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hinckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Mobil at 329 Fire Monument Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 460 Morris Ave S .
The average price across the greater Hinckley area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
