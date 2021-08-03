Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, AR

Price check: Diesel prices around Corning

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Doqqv_0bGKruTd00

(CORNING, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Corning, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Corning area went to Valero at 1000 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 1000 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

1000 Main St, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

CITGO

105 N Missouri Ave, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Casey's

1509 W Main St, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Farm Service

3211 Us-67, Corning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
34
Followers
180
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla increases Model S price by another $5,000

Tesla has increased the price of the base Model S by another $5,000 – making it a $10,000 base price increase in less than a month. Since the beginning of the year, we have been covering a seemingly continuous series of price increases throughout Tesla’s vehicle lineup. However, it has...
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy