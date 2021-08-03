Price check: Diesel prices around Corning

(CORNING, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Corning, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Corning area went to Valero at 1000 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 1000 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 1000 Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Casey's 1509 W Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Farm Service 3211 Us-67, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.