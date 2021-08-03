Price check: Diesel prices around Corning
(CORNING, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Corning, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Corning area went to Valero at 1000 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 1000 Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
