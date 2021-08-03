Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Lovelock
(LOVELOCK, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Lovelock, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lovelock area went to Conoco at 163 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Chevron at 150 Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lovelock area was $4.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.95
|card
card$3.91
$--
$--
$4.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
