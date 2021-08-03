Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Lovelock

(LOVELOCK, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Lovelock, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lovelock area went to Conoco at 163 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Chevron at 150 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lovelock area was $4.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 163 E Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 card card $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ 4.01

Shop N Go 365 Cornell Ave, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 150 Main St, Lovelock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.