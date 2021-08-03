Cancel
Lovelock, NV

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Lovelock

Lovelock Daily
Lovelock Daily
 3 days ago
(LOVELOCK, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Lovelock, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lovelock area went to Conoco at 163 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Chevron at 150 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lovelock area was $4.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

163 E Main St, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.95
card
card$3.91
$--
$--
$4.01

Shop N Go

365 Cornell Ave, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.99

Chevron

150 Main St, Lovelock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lovelock Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

