Cotulla diesel prices: $0.28/gallon savings at Cotulla's cheapest station

(COTULLA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cotulla area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cotulla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 202 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.27, listed at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Cotulla area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 202 N Main St, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 795 Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Valero 1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Flying J 921 N Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.27 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.13 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.