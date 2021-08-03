Cotulla diesel prices: $0.28/gallon savings at Cotulla's cheapest station
(COTULLA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cotulla area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cotulla area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 202 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.27, listed at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35.
The average price across the greater Cotulla area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.47
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.27
|card
card$2.86
$3.13
$3.46
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
