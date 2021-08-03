Cancel
Pinedale, WY

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Pinedale

Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 3 days ago
(PINEDALE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Pinedale, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pinedale area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St.

The average price across the greater Pinedale area was $3.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

212 E Pine St, Pinedale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale, WY
With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

