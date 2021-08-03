Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Pinedale

(PINEDALE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Pinedale, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pinedale area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St.

The average price across the greater Pinedale area was $3.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 212 E Pine St, Pinedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.