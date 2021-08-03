Local price review shows diesel prices around Munising
(MUNISING, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Munising area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Munising area went to Shell at 401 Mi-28 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Sunoco at E7889 M-28, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Munising area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0