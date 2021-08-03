Local price review shows diesel prices around Munising

(MUNISING, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Munising area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Munising area went to Shell at 401 Mi-28 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Sunoco at E7889 M-28, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Munising area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 401 Mi-28 E, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Krist 160 Brook St, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Holiday E 9721 Mi-28, Wetmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

Sunoco E7889 M-28, Christmas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.