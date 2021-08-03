Cancel
Munising, MI

Local price review shows diesel prices around Munising

Munising Post
Munising Post
 3 days ago
(MUNISING, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Munising area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Munising area went to Shell at 401 Mi-28 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Sunoco at E7889 M-28, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Munising area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

401 Mi-28 E, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Krist

160 Brook St, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Holiday

E 9721 Mi-28, Wetmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$3.29

Sunoco

E7889 M-28, Christmas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
