Marlette, MI

Marlette diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Marlette Bulletin
 3 days ago
(MARLETTE, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Marlette they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marlette area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 2875 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 3269 Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Marlette area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark

2875 Main St, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.74
$3.19

Scott's Quik Stop

5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.19

Speedway

3269 Main St, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.77
$3.29

Mobil

3783 S Van Dyke Rd, Marlette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$--
$3.79
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

