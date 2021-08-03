Thirsty truck? Here's Falls City's cheapest diesel

(FALLS CITY, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Falls City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Falls City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St.

The average price across the greater Falls City area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 1501 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Shop 1403 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.