Falls City, NE

Thirsty truck? Here's Falls City's cheapest diesel

Falls City Daily
 3 days ago
(FALLS CITY, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Falls City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Falls City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St.

The average price across the greater Falls City area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

1501 Harlan St, Falls City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Shop

1403 Harlan St, Falls City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Falls City, NE
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Thirsty#Ne#Phillips
