Thirsty truck? Here's Falls City's cheapest diesel
(FALLS CITY, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Falls City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Falls City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St.
The average price across the greater Falls City area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
