Blanco, TX

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Blanco

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 3 days ago
(BLANCO, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Blanco, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Shamrock at 819 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Valero at 59 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shamrock

819 N Main St, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.29
$--
$2.95

Shell

1016 N Main St, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.38
$3.58
$2.95
card
card$2.73
$3.44
$3.64
$2.95

Valero

59 S Main St, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

1138 S Us-281, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
