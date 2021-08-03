Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Blanco

(BLANCO, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Blanco, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Shamrock at 819 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Valero at 59 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shamrock 819 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 1016 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 2.95

Valero 59 S Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1138 S Us-281, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.