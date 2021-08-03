Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Blanco
(BLANCO, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Blanco, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Blanco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Shamrock at 819 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Valero at 59 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.29
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.38
$3.58
$2.95
|card
card$2.73
$3.44
$3.64
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
