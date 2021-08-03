Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell, KS

Russell diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.07

Posted by 
Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfGSX_0bGKrgMh00

(RUSSELL, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Russell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Russell area went to Westside Propane & Convenience at 616 W Wichita Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Cenex at 1410 S Fossil St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Westside Propane & Convenience

616 W Wichita Ave , Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.02

Cenex

1410 S Fossil St, Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

24/7 Travel Store

1415 S Fossil St, Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Russell Updates

Russell Updates

Russell, KS
23
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Russell, KS
City
Gas, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Propane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden awards Congressional Gold Medals to officers who defended U.S. Capitol

Nearly seven months after the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, President Biden is awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol and D.C. police officers who protected lawmakers from a mob of former President Trump supporters looking to interfere in the Electoral College vote count. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for recognition and the rest of the day's political news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy