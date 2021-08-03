Russell diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.07
(RUSSELL, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Russell, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Russell area went to Westside Propane & Convenience at 616 W Wichita Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Cenex at 1410 S Fossil St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
