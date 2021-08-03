Russell diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.07

(RUSSELL, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Russell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Russell area went to Westside Propane & Convenience at 616 W Wichita Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Cenex at 1410 S Fossil St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Westside Propane & Convenience 616 W Wichita Ave , Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Cenex 1410 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

24/7 Travel Store 1415 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.