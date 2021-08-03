Diesel: Gold Beach's cheapest, according to survey
(GOLD BEACH, OR) You could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on diesel in Gold Beach, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Gold Beach area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.71 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 29359 Ellensburg Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.9
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.79, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.76
$--
$3.69
$3.71
|card
card$3.84
$--
$3.98
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.84
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
