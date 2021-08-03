Diesel: Gold Beach's cheapest, according to survey

(GOLD BEACH, OR) You could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on diesel in Gold Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gold Beach area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.71 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 29359 Ellensburg Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.9

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.79, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 29547 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.71 card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 3.98 $ 3.79

76 29359 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.90

Shell 29619 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.