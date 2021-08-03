Hardin diesel price check reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station

(HARDIN, MT) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Hardin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hardin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Exxon at 1010 N Crawford Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Cenex at 1600 N Crawford Ave.

The average price across the greater Hardin area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1010 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.17

Cenex 1223 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.17

Love's Travel Stop 1270 N State Hwy 47, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.28

Cenex 1600 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.