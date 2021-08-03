Hardin diesel price check reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station
(HARDIN, MT) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Hardin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hardin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Exxon at 1010 N Crawford Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Cenex at 1600 N Crawford Ave.
The average price across the greater Hardin area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$3.74
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.28
|card
card$3.24
$--
$3.84
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0