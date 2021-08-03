Cancel
Estill, SC

Estill diesel price check shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

Estill Post
Estill Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bGKrbx400

(ESTILL, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Estill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Estill area on Tuesday, found that Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Estill area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Nickel Pumpers

25 E Railroad Ave, Estill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

