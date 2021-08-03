Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington

(BURLINGTON, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Burlington they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Burlington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln.

The average price across the greater Burlington area was $3.62, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Western Convenience 122 S Lincoln St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.58

Love's Travel Stop 582 S Lincoln, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 4.10 $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.