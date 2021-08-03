Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington
(BURLINGTON, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Burlington they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Burlington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln.
The average price across the greater Burlington area was $3.62, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.69
$3.89
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.46
$3.81
$4.11
$3.64
|card
card$3.45
$--
$4.10
$3.63
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
