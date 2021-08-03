Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, CO

Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySOE6_0bGKra4L00

(BURLINGTON, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Burlington they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Burlington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.58, at Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.64, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln.

The average price across the greater Burlington area was $3.62, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Western Convenience

122 S Lincoln St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.69
$3.89
$3.58

Love's Travel Stop

582 S Lincoln, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.46
$3.81
$4.11
$3.64
card
card$3.45
$--
$4.10
$3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Burlington Times

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
11
Followers
175
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Western Convenience#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden awards Congressional Gold Medals to officers who defended U.S. Capitol

Nearly seven months after the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, President Biden is awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol and D.C. police officers who protected lawmakers from a mob of former President Trump supporters looking to interfere in the Electoral College vote count. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for recognition and the rest of the day's political news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy