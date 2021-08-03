Diesel price check: This is Battle Mountain's cheapest station
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Battle Mountain they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Battle Mountain area went to Shell at 710 W Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Maverik at 775 South Broad Street, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$3.75
$3.85
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.08
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
