Diesel price check: This is Battle Mountain's cheapest station

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Battle Mountain they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Battle Mountain area went to Shell at 710 W Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Maverik at 775 South Broad Street, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 710 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Conoco 501 E Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.60

Maverik 775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.