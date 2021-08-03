Cancel
Battle Mountain, NV

Diesel price check: This is Battle Mountain's cheapest station

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 3 days ago
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Battle Mountain they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Battle Mountain area went to Shell at 710 W Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Maverik at 775 South Broad Street, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

710 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.45

Conoco

501 E Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$3.75
$3.85
$3.60

Maverik

775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.08
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Battle Mountain, NV
ABOUT

With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

