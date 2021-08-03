Newberry diesel price check reveals $0.17 savings at cheapest station
(NEWBERRY, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Newberry they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newberry area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Zephyr at 14077 Mi-28. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at BP at 7161 State Highway M123.
The average price across the greater Newberry area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.56
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
