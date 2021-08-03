Cancel
Newberry, MI

Newberry diesel price check reveals $0.17 savings at cheapest station

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 3 days ago
(NEWBERRY, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Newberry they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newberry area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Zephyr at 14077 Mi-28. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at BP at 7161 State Highway M123.

The average price across the greater Newberry area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Zephyr

14077 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.56
$3.18

Sunoco

13957 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$--
$3.19

BP

7161 State Highway M123, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

