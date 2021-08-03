Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Newcastle

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Newcastle, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newcastle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Yesway at 6 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Short Stop at 2206 W Main St.

The average price across the greater Newcastle area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway 6 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Maverik 500 West Main Street, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.33

4 Way 1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.40

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.34 $ 3.34 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.