Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Newcastle
(NEWCASTLE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Newcastle, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newcastle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Yesway at 6 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Short Stop at 2206 W Main St.
The average price across the greater Newcastle area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$--
$--
$3.28
|card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.82
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$3.61
$--
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.34
$3.34
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
