Delta diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.02 per gallon
(DELTA, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Delta, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Delta area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 76 N Us-6had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 777 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
The average price across the greater Delta area was $3.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.24
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$4.15
$4.45
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.98
$4.12
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
