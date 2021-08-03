Cancel
Delta, UT

Delta diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.02 per gallon

Delta Voice
 3 days ago
(DELTA, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Delta, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delta area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 76 N Us-6had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 777 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Delta area was $3.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

76 N Us-6, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.24
$3.97

Maverik

44 North Us Highway 6, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.97

Shell

111 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.15
$4.45
$3.98

Sinclair

777 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.98
$4.12
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

