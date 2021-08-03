Delta diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.02 per gallon

(DELTA, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Delta, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delta area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 76 N Us-6had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 777 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Delta area was $3.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 76 N Us-6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.24 $ 3.97

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.97

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 3.98

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.98 $ 4.12 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.