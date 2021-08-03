Cle Elum diesel prices: $0.61/gallon savings at Cle Elum's cheapest station
(CLE ELUM, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Cle Elum, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$3.53
$--
$3.28
|card
card$3.43
$--
$3.43
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.69
$--
$3.39
|card
card$--
$3.89
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.81
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.59
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0