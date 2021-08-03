Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

Cle Elum diesel prices: $0.61/gallon savings at Cle Elum's cheapest station

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYtvq_0bGKrQBx00

(CLE ELUM, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Cle Elum, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Warrior's Quick Stop

901 W 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$3.53
$--
$3.28
card
card$3.43
$--
$3.43
$3.38

Chevron

207 W 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.69
$--
$3.39
card
card$--
$3.89
$--
$3.59

Safeway

804 W First St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$3.81
$3.39

Shell

4400 Bullfrog Rd, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.59
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
23
Followers
187
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cle Elum, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Warrior S Quick Stop#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eastcoast at 2201 Federal St. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy