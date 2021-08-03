Cle Elum diesel prices: $0.61/gallon savings at Cle Elum's cheapest station

(CLE ELUM, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Cle Elum, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.28 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Warrior's Quick Stop 901 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.38

Chevron 207 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ -- $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.59

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.81 $ 3.39

Shell 4400 Bullfrog Rd, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.