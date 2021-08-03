Cancel
Goodland, KS

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Goodland

Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 3 days ago
(GOODLAND, KS) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Goodland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Goodland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Cenex at 1202 W Us-24. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 320 E 8Th St.

The average price across the greater Goodland area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

1202 W Us-24, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

320 E 8Th St, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.53
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

