Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Goodland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Goodland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Cenex at 1202 W Us-24. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 320 E 8Th St.

The average price across the greater Goodland area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 1202 W Us-24, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Casey's 320 E 8Th St, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.