Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Goodland
(GOODLAND, KS) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Goodland, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Goodland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Cenex at 1202 W Us-24. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 320 E 8Th St.
The average price across the greater Goodland area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.53
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
