Price checks register New Hampton diesel price, cheapest station

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Hampton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Hampton area went to Kwik Star at 825 W Milwaukee St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Star at 825 W Milwaukee St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater New Hampton area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Star 825 W Milwaukee St, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.