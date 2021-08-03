Thirsty truck? Here's Holbrook's cheapest diesel

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Holbrook they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Holbrook area went to Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 3747 Express Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedy's 850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.96

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.30 $ 2.96 $ --

Hatch's Quick Stop 2310 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.15

Shell 3747 Express Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.