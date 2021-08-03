Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Thirsty truck? Here's Holbrook's cheapest diesel

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 3 days ago
(HOLBROOK, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Holbrook they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Holbrook area went to Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 3747 Express Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedy's

850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.96
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.96

76

1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$2.96
$3.05
card
card$2.98
$3.30
$2.96
$--

Hatch's Quick Stop

2310 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Maverik

1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.15

Shell

3747 Express Dr, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

