Thirsty truck? Here's Holbrook's cheapest diesel
(HOLBROOK, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Holbrook they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Holbrook area went to Speedy's at 850 Navajo Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 3747 Express Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.96
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$2.96
$3.05
|card
card$2.98
$3.30
$2.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
