Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Alturas
(ALTURAS, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Alturas they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Alturas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1080 N Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
