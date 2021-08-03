Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alturas, CA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Alturas

Posted by 
Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzEZa_0bGKrL1Y00

(ALTURAS, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Alturas they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Alturas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1080 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chimney Rock Travel Center

27002 Us-395, Alturas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09

Pit Stop

402 N Main St, Alturas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.49

Chevron

1080 N Main St, Alturas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Alturas Digest

Alturas Digest

Alturas, CA
19
Followers
152
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alturas, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Carsinsideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Recall Will Cost Over $11,000 Per Car?

General Motors reports $34.2 billion revenues for the second quarter of 2021 and a net income of $2.8 billion, which is not bad. However, the recent Chevrolet Bolt EV's battery recall dealt a serious blow in the results. According to the company, about $800 million is allocated for the purpose.
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

Least Energy-Efficient Cycles for Your Appliances

The typical home uses about 11,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity a year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The washer and dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher take up 20 percent of the average home’s overall energy usage. Making small changes in how and when you use your appliances can make a big difference in your overall energy bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy