Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Alturas

(ALTURAS, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Alturas they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Alturas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1080 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chimney Rock Travel Center 27002 Us-395, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Pit Stop 402 N Main St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49

Chevron 1080 N Main St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.