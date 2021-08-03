Diesel: Quincy's cheapest, according to survey
(QUINCY, CA) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Quincy area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Quincy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.18, at Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.45, listed at Chevron at 151 Crescent St.
The average price across the greater Quincy area was $4.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.18
$4.28
$4.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.18
$4.28
$4.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.56
$--
$4.96
$4.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$4.99
$4.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
