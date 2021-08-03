Diesel: Quincy's cheapest, according to survey

(QUINCY, CA) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Quincy area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Quincy area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.18, at Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.45, listed at Chevron at 151 Crescent St.

The average price across the greater Quincy area was $4.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Star 98 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.18 $ 4.28 $ 4.18

Sav Mor Foods 1947 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.18 $ 4.28 $ 4.18

Relay Station 1355 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

One Stop 2003 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.29

Mobil 106 Crescent St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.56 $ -- $ 4.96 $ 4.42

Chevron 151 Crescent St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.