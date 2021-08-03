Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Perry

(PERRY, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Perry area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Perry area went to Kwik Fill at 175 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kwik Fill at 175 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Perry area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Fill 175 S Main St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.