Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Perry
(PERRY, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Perry area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Perry area went to Kwik Fill at 175 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kwik Fill at 175 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Perry area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0