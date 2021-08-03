Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor Dispatch

Survey of New Windsor diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uRcT_0bGKrGbv00

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in New Windsor, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Windsor area on Tuesday, found that 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

7-Eleven

2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.29

7-Eleven

4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29

Marathon

2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
9
Followers
190
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Traffic#Md
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy