Survey of New Windsor diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(NEW WINDSOR, MD) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in New Windsor, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the New Windsor area on Tuesday, found that 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0