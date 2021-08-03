Survey of New Windsor diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in New Windsor, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Windsor area on Tuesday, found that 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

7-Eleven 2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.