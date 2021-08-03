Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Windom
(WINDOM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.01 per gallon on diesel were available in the Windom area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Windom area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Speedway at 1550 1St Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Freedom at 712 2Nd Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0