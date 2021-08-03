Cancel
Windom, MN

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Windom

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twj8f_0bGKrFjC00

(WINDOM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.01 per gallon on diesel were available in the Windom area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Windom area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Speedway at 1550 1St Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Freedom at 712 2Nd Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

1550 1St Ave, Windom
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04

Freedom

712 2Nd Ave, Windom
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

