Centreville, AL

Centreville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3U3l_0bGKrEqT00

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Centreville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Centreville area went to Texaco at 10395 Al-5, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Texaco at 10395 Al-5, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

10395 Al-5, Brent
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

Al-25, Centreville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Centreville, AL
