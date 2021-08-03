Centreville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Centreville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Centreville area went to Texaco at 10395 Al-5, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Texaco at 10395 Al-5, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 10395 Al-5, Brent

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron Al-25, Centreville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.