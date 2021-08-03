Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccall, ID

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mccall stations charging $0.06 extra

Posted by 
Mccall News Watch
Mccall News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bGKrDxk00

(MCCALL, ID) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Mccall, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mccall area on Tuesday, found that Aspen Market at 1611 Davis Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1600 E Lake St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater Mccall area was $4.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Aspen Market

1611 Davis Ave, McCall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.01
$--
$--
$4.13

Maverik

622 N. 3Rd St., Mccall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.35
$4.14

Chevron

1600 E Lake St, McCall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.19

Shell

507 N 3Rd St, McCall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.45
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Mccall News Watch

Mccall News Watch

Mccall, ID
11
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Mccall, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.35

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy