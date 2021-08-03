Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mccall stations charging $0.06 extra

(MCCALL, ID) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Mccall, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mccall area on Tuesday, found that Aspen Market at 1611 Davis Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1600 E Lake St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater Mccall area was $4.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Aspen Market 1611 Davis Ave, McCall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ -- $ -- $ 4.13

Maverik 622 N. 3Rd St., Mccall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.14

Chevron 1600 E Lake St, McCall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Shell 507 N 3Rd St, McCall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.