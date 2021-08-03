Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Mccall stations charging $0.06 extra
(MCCALL, ID) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Mccall, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Mccall area on Tuesday, found that Aspen Market at 1611 Davis Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1600 E Lake St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19
The average price across the greater Mccall area was $4.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.01
$--
$--
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.35
$4.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.45
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
