Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone, MN

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pipestone stations charging $0.00 extra

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xahK_0bGKrC5100

(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pipestone area on Tuesday, found that BP at 102 8Th Ave Sehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04

Casey's

2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
9
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Pipestone, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy