Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Pipestone stations charging $0.00 extra
(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pipestone area on Tuesday, found that BP at 102 8Th Ave Sehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
