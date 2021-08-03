Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

Price check: Diesel prices around Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
Hardinsburg News Watch
 3 days ago
(HARDINSBURG, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hardinsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hardinsburg area went to Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hardinsburg area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

1124 Old Us-60, Hardinsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

