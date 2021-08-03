Price check: Diesel prices around Hardinsburg
(HARDINSBURG, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hardinsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hardinsburg area went to Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hardinsburg area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
