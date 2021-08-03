Price check: Diesel prices around Hardinsburg

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hardinsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hardinsburg area went to Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Marathon at 1124 Old Us-60, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hardinsburg area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 1124 Old Us-60, Hardinsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.