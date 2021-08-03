Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Survey pinpoints Ocean View's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2tyB_0bGKqwLi00

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Ocean View area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ocean View area on Tuesday, found that Liberty at 34960 Atlantic Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty

34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.35
$3.25

Royal Farms

58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.59
$3.35

Gulf

32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.35

Exxon

36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.35

Royal Farms

36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.35

BP

36345 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
