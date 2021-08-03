Survey pinpoints Ocean View's cheapest diesel

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Ocean View area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ocean View area on Tuesday, found that Liberty at 34960 Atlantic Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Exxon 36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.35

Royal Farms 36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

BP 36345 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.