Survey pinpoints Ocean View's cheapest diesel
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Ocean View area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ocean View area on Tuesday, found that Liberty at 34960 Atlantic Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.35
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
