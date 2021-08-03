Cancel
Hawaii State

Integrated Approach to Hawaii's Opioid Crisis

KHON2
 6 days ago

Honolulu (KHON2) – A closer look at the prescription painkiller problem in Hawaii reveals that opioid deaths top auto deaths in Hawaii. According to Dr. Winslow Engel, Medical Director, Ho'okūola Hale /Malama Recovery Services, "It is said that the U.S. has 4.4% of the world's population but uses over 80% of the opioid supply in the world. Heroin is cheap, and over time has become more potent and riskier. In the1990's, opioid use grew exponentially as it became more acceptable to treat pain with opioids. Then as the pendulum swung back, people with addiction and physical dependence were forced to turn to cheaper forms of opioids."

