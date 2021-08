Former President Donald Trump is still calling the shots for the GOP, as is evident by his more than $100 million war chest, a party honcho said Sunday. “When you see the amount of people that show up to the rallies for President Trump, and his $102 million fundraising haul, I think that voters in America, Republicans in America, would absolutely say the [former] president’s the most popular Republican and still leads the party,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”