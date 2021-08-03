Wolves Offseason, Draft, and FA Surprises with @balleyesnorth
Che & Dyl discuss the offseason with their friend Jerry W. of Ball Eyes North. Real Stupid News – Rapid Fire through the Woj TL as of 9:30PM CT [01:45]. Born and raised in Minnesota, Dylan Carlson is a writer, performer, and musician living in Los Angeles. Some say he left to follow his dreams, but the reality is that he vowed to bring all 5 Minneapolis Lakers banners in Staples Center back to the Twin Cities where they belong. In 2018, Dylan began The CnD Podcast with Chelanga Langason. Listen if you’re a Timberwolves fan looking for a shoulder (or two) to cry on.zonecoverage.com
