Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Footwear giant Wolverine buys Athleta, Lululemon competitor Sweaty Betty

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolverine Worldwide Inc. is jumping into the premium women’s activewear apparel market. The owner of Merrell, Keds, Saucony, Sperry, Stride Rite and other footwear brand has acquired Sweaty Betty from private equity firm L Catterton for $410 million. The deal, which closed on Aug. 2, was funded by cash and a revolving line of credit.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athleta#Wolverine Worldwide Inc#Merrell Keds#Saucony#Sperry#Stride Rite#L Catterton#Nordstrom#The Wolverine Worldwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Related
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Levi Strauss Steps Into Activewear; Walmart Incentivizes Vacation Delay

In today’s top retail news, Levi Strauss announced plans to acquire athletic wear company Beyond Yoga as consumers stay comfortable, while Walmart is giving warehouse workers weekly bonuses for putting off August vacations. Also, Perch is trying to optimize brands selling on Amazon in order to build the consumer products company of the future, and Carvana’s revenue skyrockets amid the hot used car market.
BusinessGrand Rapids Business Journal

Wolverine Worldwide acquires Sweaty Betty for $410M

Wolverine Worldwide added another fitness and lifestyle brand to its portfolio. The Rockford-based maker of footwear and apparel said Tuesday that it acquired London-based direct-sales women’s activewear company Sweaty Betty in an all-cash transaction valued at about $410 million that closed Monday. Founded in 1998, Sweaty Betty is a global...
Businesspulse2.com

Why Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Buying Sweaty Betty For $410 Million

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) recently announced a deal to buy Sweaty Betty for $410 million. These are the details. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) — a company that operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands — announced that it has acquired Sweaty Betty (a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women). The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $410 million.
RetaileMarketer

Best Buy’s foot traffic growth sprinted past its competitors’ in Q2 2021

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿﻿Several US big-box retailers saw major growth in foot traffic last quarter, as consumers sensing a lull in the pandemic dared to shop in-store. Best Buy was far out ahead, with an astronomical increase of 190.0% year over year. This surge was likely propelled by The Bigger Deal Savings Event, its competing Amazon Prime Day promotion.
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Sweaty Betty bought by US firm Wolverine in £300m deal

Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British sportswear brand, has been snapped up by a US-based company for around £300 million. The brand, which is known for its figure-hugging leggings, confirmed on Tuesday that it has struck a deal to be acquired by footwear and lifestyle group Wolverine Worldwide. Sweaty Betty was...
BusinessTelegraph

Sweaty Betty sold for £300m to US buyer

Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British sportswear brand, has been sold to US firm Wolverine Woldwide for almost £300m after it hired bankers to explore a deal last year. The brand was founded in Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara Hill-Norton and her husband, Simon, and now has shops in the UK and Asia. It also has concessions in Selfridges, Harrods and about 100 Nordstrom department stores in North America.
Financial Times

Sweaty Betty sold for $410m as pandemic propels ‘athleisure’ further

Sweaty Betty, the British womenswear company whose leggings and vest tops became wardrobe favourites during the pandemic, has been sold to a US-based shoemaker that aims to take the upmarket brand into footwear. Wolverine World Wide, a New York-listed shoe specialist that owns Hush Puppies, said on Tuesday it had...
BusinessThe Guardian

US footwear firm buys Sweaty Betty in $400m deal

Wolverine Worldwide deal means UK workout brand’s founders will further loosen ties. Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British workout gear brand, has been sold to a US footwear firm in a $410m (£295m) deal that will all but sever ties between the company and the husband-and-wife team who founded it. After...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Wolverine World Wide buys athletic brand Sweaty Betty in $410 million all-cash deal

Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired British lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty in a $410 million all-cash deal. Wolverine funded the transaction with cash and credit. Founded in 1998, more than 80% of Sweaty Betty's sales come through direct-to-consumer channels. "The acquisition of Sweaty Betty complements our strategic shift over the last several years from a traditional footwear wholesaler into a consumer-obsessed, digital-focused growth company," said Wolverine Chief Executive Blake Krueger in a statement. Wolverine brands include the namesake label, Keds, Saucony and Merrell. "It also gives us a leadership position in the growing women's activewear category," he said. Wolverine expects the deal to be earnings accretive in a year. Wolverine acquired all of the shares of Lady of Leisure InvestCo Limited, the group that owns Sweaty Betty, from L Catterton and other shareholders. Wolverine stock rose 1.3% in premarket trading after the deal, and has gained 7.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for 2021 so far.
Tokyo, JPNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Athleta's Latest Salvo Against Lululemon and Nike: Women's Wellness Platform

Gap's Athleta announced the debut of AthletaWell, a digital platform offering workout content and safe spaces to discuss topics from mental health to body positivity. The service will be a benefit of the retailer's rewards program, and tap Athleta's relationships with athletes like Simone Biles and Allyson Felix. AthletaWell's debut...
Retailmarketingdive.com

Athleta launches digital wellness platform 'AthletaWell'

Athleta on Wednesday launched "AthletaWell," a wellness and empowerment platform the retailer said is part of an "evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand" and key to its growth strategy. Content is free but exclusive to Athleta Rewards loyalty members, according to a company press release. As...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Denim-Inspired Casual Footwear

Levi's works in collaboration with New Balance once again, and this time around the duo shine the spotlight on the 990v3 sneaker model. The two perfectly fuse their expertise and take the New Balance sneaker as the base foundation before detailing it with denim accents throughout the entire upper. It...
RetailGolf Digest

The best lululemon accessories for golfers

*Golf Digest has a partnership with lululemon. All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Whether you are looking for a gift for your favorite golfer or just trying to gear...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at TheStreet

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.71.
BusinessTechCrunch

Square to buy ‘buy now, pay later’ giant Afterpay in $29B deal

The purchase price is based on the closing price of Square common stock on July 30, which was $247.26. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, contingent upon certain closing conditions. It values Afterpay at more than 30% premium to its latest closing price of A$96.66.

Comments / 0

Community Policy