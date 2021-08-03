2021's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 3 Galleria Dallas

Flea Style Opens An Offshoot Inside Fort Worth’s Hotel Dover. Last weekend, Wide Brim by Flea Style celebrated its grand opening inside the chic and Western-inspired Hotel Drover. The shop, which was designed by Flea Style founder Brittany Cobb, focuses on her love for hats, from felt Stetsons to cowboy hats. Many of them are adorned with pins, feathers, or other vintage details. In addition, the store stocks pretty patterned scarves, flowy tops and dresses, beaded necklaces, and plenty more. “The [Wide Brim by Flea Style name] conjures up our love for hats, but also has a western meets boho-resort vibe,” said Cobb on her blog, “which perfectly describes the gorgeous, eclectic hotel and Flea Style. Inside we’ll sell sundries (sweet and savory snacks and sips), apparel, coverups, bathing suits, jewelry, Texas-friendly trinkets, heirloom-quality local goods… and alllll the hats.” Check out Wide Brim by Flea Style at 200 Mule Alley Drive.