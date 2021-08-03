RedSail Technologies Sponsors “Women in Pharmacy” Event

Outlook Enrichment (www.outlooken.org) encourages businesses to positively impact the lives of people with vision loss by sponsoring Vision Beyond Sight, their largest fundraiser of the year set for Friday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at 12520 Westport Pkwy. It’s time to Dust off your Converse® shoes (ditch the cocktail dresses and suit jackets!), meet someone new, and help people with limited vision achieve greater independence and become part of an inclusive community. Vision Beyond Sight will give attendees many opportunities to meet supporters and program participants. Guests can also expect great entertainment from blind skater Nick Mullins, carving that has nothing to do with meat, and multiple opportunities to pick up swag.