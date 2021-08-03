RedSail Technologies Sponsors “Women in Pharmacy” Event
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (August 3, 2021)—RedSail Technologies, LLC, is excited to sponsor the third annual “Women in Pharmacy” event following the general session of AmerisourceBergen and Good Neighbor Pharmacy ThoughtSpot 2021. Frances Nahas, chief strategy officer for RedSail Technologies, will kick off the program—celebrating the insightful voices of women in the industry and introducing keynote speaker Michelle Poler, founder of the Hello Fears social movement, who will encourage attendees to look beyond the present and tap into their full potential as leaders in pharmacy.www.homecaremag.com
