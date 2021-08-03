SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Partnership With SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition now part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Media Industry. Vistex Inc. announced the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP’s industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.