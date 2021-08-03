Cancel
SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Partnership With SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Seamless API and data integration enhance business process automation. SMArtX Advisory Solutions , a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced further expansion of its partnership with SS&C’s Black Diamond® Wealth Platform. A newly enhanced integration between the solutions fosters a more user-friendly client experience and reinforces the renewed partnership that maintains SMArtX as the exclusive managed accounts Platform Partner for Black Diamond.

aithority.com

