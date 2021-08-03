Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Climate change is already disrupting US forests and coasts – here's what we're seeing at 5 long-term research sites

By Peter Mark Groffman CUNY Graduate Center
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Michael Paul Nelson, Oregon State University and Peter Mark Groffman, CUNY Graduate Center. (THE CONVERSATION) Record-breaking heat waves and drought have left West Coast rivers lethally hot for salmon, literally cooked millions of mussels...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Changing Climate#Oregon State University#Cuny Graduate Center#The Forest Service#Midwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsNBC News

Two Belarusian coaches in sprinter drama booted from Olympic village

TOKYO — Two Belarusian coaches were stripped of their accreditation and booted out of the Olympic Village on Friday, just days after a Belarusian sprinter refused to go home and found sanctuary in Poland. The coaches, Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich, “were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy