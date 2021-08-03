Jennifer Maxwell Joins Element5 Board of Directors
SAN JOSE, Calif. (August 3, 2021)—Element5, an automation as a service solution leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) for post-acute care, announced the appointment of Jennifer Maxwell to their Board of Directors. Jennifer is currently the co-founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, (MHA) an consulting firm in post-acute care and strategic advisor to Medalogix, a one-of-a-kind data analytics company also in the post-acute care space. With the addition of Jennifer Maxwell to its board of directors, Element5 aims to strengthen its technology leadership and accelerate the adoption of AI and RPA based solutions across the post-acute care industry.www.homecaremag.com
