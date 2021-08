Rory Sabbatini may not have much time to bask in the glow of his new silver medal back home in Slovakia. Any ticker-tape parades in Bratislava or tours through the countryside may have to wait for this new national golfing hero. That’s because Sabbatini needs to get on his metaphorical Carpathian pony to play his way into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup to keep his season alive and maintain status for next year on the PGA Tour.