It seems that many readers of this paper either lack basic reading comprehension skills or just see what they want to see in the letters. I was said to be thin-skinned when it comes to being criticized, but that is far from the truth. I have no problem with criticism, or with differing opinions. What I do have a problem with, and have said many times, is bashing. If you are going to bash a writer or resort to name calling or berating, then that is when I say to write your own letter and sign it. However, this is where the lack of reading skills come into play.