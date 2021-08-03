U.S. Coffee Consumers Now Expect an Elevated Coffee Experience At and Away from Home

Bad news coffee lovers, coffee prices are expected to spike. As cold weather threatens in Brazil coffee lovers may start paying a little more for their favorite beverage. Arabica coffee prices are expected to raise more while its country of origin, Brazil, experiences a cold-weather surge. The price of Arabica bean coffee has hit a 35% price increase in the last month. Consumers are expected to be paying more at the grocery store and at chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin’. That morning coffee can already be a little pricey, especially it’s a daily thing. Are you willing to pay a little more for your favorite coffee? I for one may use this as a reason to skip that coffee run in the morning. Hopefully, the prices will correct themselves once the supply is back to normal. Have you noticed if coffee prices have begun to spike?