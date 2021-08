Middlebury has named Caitlin Goss vice president for human resources and chief people officer. She will begin her new role on September 13. A native Vermonter who grew up in Hinesburg, Goss holds an MBA in sustainable innovation from the University of Vermont and a bachelor's in political science and East Asian studies from Dickinson College. As an exchange student, she attended Beijing University, where she became fluent in Mandarin Chinese. Goss also spent two years at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, where she worked and studied leadership as a vehicle for systems change and developed a keen interest in the nonprofit sector and an understanding of the dynamics within a research and teaching institution.