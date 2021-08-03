Cancel
53-Man Roster Projection: CB Donte Jackson Player Profile

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey4d6_0bGKicek00

CB Donte Jackson

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180 lbs

College: LSU

NFL Stats: 148 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 28 pass breakups, 10 interceptions

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Carolina has to decide whether or not he is someone they want to be a part of their future. Jackson's talent has never been in question but it's his health and lack of consistency that have been troubling. If Jackson can stay on the field this season and prove he can be a solid starter and keep plays in front of him, he should earn a 2nd contract with the Panthers.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Jackson won't have to worry about making the Panthers' roster in 2021 but as mentioned above, he will have to worry about making the roster in the future. If Jaycee Horn turns out to be the player we all expect him to be and A.J. Bouye or Rashaan Melvin outplay Jackson, there may not be much of a future for Jackson in Carolina. The 2021 season is going to be very important for him.

