Punta Gorda, FL

Woman who shot at boyfriend used plywood to barricade herself inside Punta Gorda home

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a shooting took place on Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. deputies responded to the home after a woman allegedly shot at her boyfriend, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said Layni Carver, 53, shot at him with a .22 revolver from her waist. He was outside and about to walk inside the home when the shots rang out, deputies said.

The man was not hit by any of the bullets and ran to a neighbor’s home to get help, deputies said.

Carver had barricaded herself inside the home using plywood when law enforcement arrived.

CCSO’s SWAT, Aviation, and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene when Carver refused to come out. The woman eventually exited the home on her own, deputies said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident domestic in nature, investigators said.

Carver faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

